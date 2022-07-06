Bette Midler has clarified what she meant by her controversial tweet about women earlier this week.

The singer insisted she didn’t intend to be transphobic after she posted that women “are being stripped of our rights over our bodies, our lives and even our name.”

She posted on July 4:

However, now Midler has said the tweet in question was in response to an article she’d read in the New York Times.

She shared:

See some of the backlash to Midler’s original tweet below.

Macy Gray was also criticized this week for telling Piers Morgan “just because you go change your parts” doesn’t “make you a woman.”

She then posted in a since-deleted tweet: “I got nothing but love for lgbt+ and transgender communities. I’ve been a supporter since day one and never a fake one.”

Gray continued, “My statement on Piers Morgan was GROSSLY misunderstood. I respect everyone’s right to be whoever they wana be [sic].”