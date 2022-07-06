Bette Midler has clarified what she meant by her controversial tweet about women earlier this week.

The singer insisted she didn’t intend to be transphobic after she posted that women “are being stripped of our rights over our bodies, our lives and even our name.”

She posted on July 4:

WOMEN OF THE WORLD! We are being stripped of our rights over our bodies, our lives and even of our name! They don’t call us “women” anymore; they call us “birthing people” or “menstruators”, and even “people with vaginas”! Don’t let them erase you! Every human on earth owes you! — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) July 4, 2022

However, now Midler has said the tweet in question was in response to an article she’d read in the New York Times.

She shared:

It was about the same old shit women – ALL WOMEN – have been putting up with since the cavemen. Even then, men got top billing. But seriously, folks, if anyone who read that tweet thinks I have anything but love for any marginalized people, go to Wikipedia and type in my name. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) July 5, 2022

I have always supported and adored, so be it.



But the truth is, Democracy is slipping through our fingers! I’m all in on trying to save Democracy for ALL PEOPLE. We must unite, because, in case you haven’t been paying attention, divided we will definitely fall. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) July 5, 2022

See some of the backlash to Midler’s original tweet below.

The fight for women’s rights INCLUDES trans people – trans rights do not erode women’s rights. We’re all fighting this together and this trans-exclusionary rhetoric does NOTHING to help that. Bette – you are a woman. Some other people who give birth are not women. That’s ok! — Crystal | Black Lives Matter (@crystalwillseeu) July 4, 2022

I have never met a single trans person who wants women to stop calling themselves women. IT’S NOT A THING. — Crystal | Black Lives Matter (@crystalwillseeu) July 5, 2022

That language is reflective of the reality that simply not just cisgender women menstruate or have need of reproductive healthcare. It takes away nothing from anyone to update and use accurate terminology as our understanding evolves. 💙🏳️‍⚧️ — Nicole Maines (@NicoleAMaines) July 4, 2022

Really disappointed in this as a trans man and a Bette Midler fan. Bette, including trans men in the conversation about reproductive health does not harm women. We have the same organs, and even greater vulnerability, as cis woman. — Evan Urquhart (@e_urq) July 4, 2022

Oh Bette. Trans people and those who love and support them have no problem with the term or concept of "women". We're just after inclusive language when appropriate and needed, to ensure often-vulnerable people are included and protected. It ain't hard. — Benjamin Law 羅旭能 (@mrbenjaminlaw) July 5, 2022

Macy Gray was also criticized this week for telling Piers Morgan “just because you go change your parts” doesn’t “make you a woman.”

She then posted in a since-deleted tweet: “I got nothing but love for lgbt+ and transgender communities. I’ve been a supporter since day one and never a fake one.”

Gray continued, “My statement on Piers Morgan was GROSSLY misunderstood. I respect everyone’s right to be whoever they wana be [sic].”