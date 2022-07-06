Natasha Bure tries to earn everything she gets.

In an appearance on the “Today” show, the 23-year-old singer and actress addresses the misconceptions of being the daughter of “Full House” star Candace Cameron Bure.

READ MORE: Candace Cameron Bure’s Daughter Natasha Shares Video Of Her Baptism Ceremony

“A lot of people will kind of assume that if I get any job or work at all, that it’s from her,” Natasha said. “Or it’s given to me or it’s handed to me, and it’s honestly quite literally the opposite.”

That work comes despite having worked with her mom on Hallmark movies like “Switched for Christmas”, in which she played Candace’s daughter, and “Aurora Teagarden: Haunted by Murder”, in which she starred as a teenage version of her mom.

“I work hard for everything that I do, and I’m out here like everyone else just grinding and trying to follow my dreams and make them come true,” Natasha explained. “So I think that’s one misconception that’s a little bit frustrating to see.”

She added, “It’s a struggle. I am honestly just like every other person out there and I’m just trying to stay on the grind and do my best and continue to keep all the acting chops constantly at work. It’s difficult, for sure. I grind, but I’m grateful for any opportunity that I get and I’m just trying to work my hardest to get to where I want to be.”

READ MORE: Candace Cameron Bure Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘The State Of The World’

Natasha also shared that she’d like to take on bigger challenges, including starring in a drama series and doing “emotional-type stuff.”

Talking about growing up with famous parents, she said, “I didn’t really know any different,” adding that when she was young she realized, “Oh, not every family runs and operates this way?”

The actress, whose father is 10-season NHL veteran Valeri Bure, also said, “But honestly, my childhood was very normal. My parents really just kept it chill.”