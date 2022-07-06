“13 Going on 30” actress, Christa B. Allen, sparked romance rumours with rapper The Game Monday after posting a flirty TikTok of the pair. The video, which starts off with Allen mouthing the words to a popular TikTok sound, while the words “when you just broke up BUT,” flash across the screen.

“What’s up you guys, I absolutely can’t take it anymore,” Allen, who appears to be lying on the couch with her dog, Lola, behind her, mouths, before a sound from Megan Thee Stallion takes over.

The video then transitions to a smiling 30-year-old Allen walking alongside 42-year-old The Game, who has his arm wrapped around her. The text now reads, “you just broke up,” with a smirking emoji beside it.

The duo then shares a kiss, with the rapper sticking his tongue out for the camera to cap off the flirty moment.

Allen also tagged The Game in the video.

While she didn’t caption the clip, the “Revenge” star did provide further context in the comments after a fan wrote, “how dare you post this without any context.”

“full context!” Allen replied. “I’m a single woman doing single woman things.”

The Game also told People in a statement that he is not dating the actress. “Christa and I have mutual friends — she attended my Fourth of July party and I hopped on her TikTok,” he said, noting that he is seeing someone else. “She’s a beautiful woman, but we’re not dating.”

In addition to the playful video, Allen shared several snaps from the rapper’s 4th of July party on her Instagram Story Monday.

While The Game was not in the videos she shared, she tagged him in each of her posts and used a special filter for one, which read, “They ain’t believe in The Game’s 4th of Jul-littt party…GOD DID!!!”

Allen, who is best known for playing a young Jennifer Garner in the early aughts film, has kept her love life pretty private up to this point, while The Game has most recently been linked to Erica Mena and India Westbrooks.

The “Eazy” rapper is dad to three children, son King, 15, and daughter, Cali, 11, who he shares with ex, Tiffney Cambridge, and 19-year-old Harlem, who he fathered while in a previous relationship.

