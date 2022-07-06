Brad Pitt has always had trouble with faces.

In his recent GQ cover story, the star talked about his possible face blindness and how it has affected others’ perception of him.

He explained that he struggles with remembering new people and recognizing them, which he worries has led people to assume he’s aloof and remote, or even self-absorbed.

Pitt has never been officially diagnosed with the rare condition known as prosopagnosia, and he said that it’s rare to come across other people with the condition.

“Nobody believes me!” he said. “I wanna meet another.”

The actor first talked about his face blindness in a 2013 interview with Esquire, explaining how he works against it by trying to remember the outlines of people’s faces.

“So many people hate me because they think I’m disrespecting them,” he said at the time. “So I swear to God, I took one year where I just said, ‘This year, I’m just going to cop to it and say to people, “Okay, where did we meet?”‘ But it just got worse. People were more offended.”

He continued, “Every now and then, someone will give me context, and I’ll say, ‘Thank you for helping me.’ But I piss more people off. You get this thing, like, ‘You’re being egotistical. You’re being conceited.’ But it’s a mystery to me, man. I can’t grasp a face and yet I come from such a design/aesthetic point of view. I am going to get it tested.”