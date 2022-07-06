A marina in northern Michigan was forced to close over the July Fourth weekend after Tim Allen’s yacht leaked diesel fuel into the water.

The marina shut down around 5 p.m. on Sunday after an estimated 10 to 30 gallons is believed to have leaked.

READ MORE: Tom Hanks Reacts To Tim Allen Not Voicing Buzz In ‘Lightyear’: ‘I Don’t Understand That’

Northport Village Marina harbourmaster Bill Rosemurgy explained that diesel leaks ultimately cause more damage than other gasoline because it is oilier in nature, causing it to spread faster.

“I felt very uncomfortable closing the harbour down for everybody,” Allen told the Traverse City Record-Eagle.

Speaking with the publication, the actor said he was unaware of the leak until someone had notified him as he was pulling into the marina. Allen believes a fuel filter gasket blew while the boat was passing around Omena Bay, just south of the marina.

READ MORE: Patricia Heaton Slams Pixar For Not Casting Tim Allen As Buzz In ‘Lightyear’: ‘Why Would They Completely Castrate This Iconic, Beloved Character?’

On Monday, Leelanau Township Fire Chief Hugh Cook confirmed that the leak was the result of a broken filter, which caused fuel to be pushed out of the craft by the bilge pump.

Allen also told the Record-Eagle that the spill didn’t appear to affect any local wildlife; however, witnesses reported seeing several dead ducklings and fish in the area.

READ MORE: ‘Home Improvement’ Stars Tim Allen And Richard Karn Reunite In New History Channel Series ‘More Power’

The Northport Village Marina reopened late on Monday. The nearby beach will remain closed until the cleanup concludes and environmental tests verify that the water is safe for recreation.

According to the report, Allen will be responsible for the full cost of the cleanup.