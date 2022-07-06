Click to share this via email

An array of stars hit the runway Wednesday.

Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa, and Nicole Kidman were among those walking the Balenciaga Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week show as Kris Jenner and Kardashian’s nine-year-old daughter North watched on from the front row.

Kardashian looked stunning in a black satin gown with full-length gloves, keeping a straight face as she made her way around the cream doors and curtains that were in place for the show.

Kim Kardashian leaves Balenciaga show on July 06, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images For Balenciaga)

Lipa donned a bright yellow cocktail dress with a long train and black tights for the show, walking as dramatic music played in the background.

The Balenciaga show also marked the first time Bella Hadid and Naomi Campbell walked the runway during the autumn/winter couture season.

Kidman turned model for the event, donning a glamorous silver metallic ensemble with a sweeping train and long black gloves.

Keith Urban watched from the front row as his wife drew gasps from the crowd in the glittering number.