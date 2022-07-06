Click to share this via email

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge sits in the Royal box on Centre Court at Wimbledon ahead of the men's singles quarterfinal match between Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Italy's Jannik Sinner.

Kate Middleton showed her parents Carole and Michael some love from Wimbledon on Tuesday.

A clip of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arriving at the royal box has gone viral, showing Kate appearing to sweetly blow her parents a kiss after taking a seat.

The royals watched on as British tennis star Cameron Norrie beat Belgium’s David Goffin to land a spot in the semi-finals.

The Duchess of Cambridge looking for her parents in the royal box and blowing a kiss to greet them 😍 What a sweet daughter 🥰#Wimbledon2022 pic.twitter.com/bZC9b6T93s — The BRF 👑 (@BRFguards) July 5, 2022

Royals fans loved the cute moment:

She is a wonderful daughter 🥺🥺 I absolutely love how close, loving the Middletons are ❤️❤️❤️❤️ — The Cambridges (@loveforcambridg) July 5, 2022

So lovely to Kate and William so close and greeting Kate's parent's with such love ❤️. Lovely to see — Pamela Rydqvist-aitken (@AitkenRydqvist) July 6, 2022

Royals editor Robert Jobson told Australian news show “Sunrise” of Kate’s kiss: “She blew that kiss to her mum and dad who had obviously got pretty good seats now that she’s royal patron.”

He added: “I think that whenever they turn up anywhere—and we saw it on the centre court—the place was abuzz. It was a buzz anyway with all of the tennis that was being played but the photographers were all scrambling to get their shots and also the crowd were on their feet as they arrived.”

“They’ve got a real presence when they turn up, and Kate is a real tennis fan, so it’s great to have her involved in Wimbledon in this way.”

Kate is patron of the Lawn Tennis Association.

William and Kate's official Twitter account posted after Tuesday's match: