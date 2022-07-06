Tolkien fans are getting their first real taste of the highly anticipated “Lord of the Rings” TV series.
On Wednesday, Prime Video unveiled a new teaser for “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”, featuring new footage and a better look at the world of Middle Earth.
A 15-second teaser was made available online, with a full 60-second teaser released exclusively for Prime Video subscribers for 48 hours. Another teaser is set to drop July 14.
Set during the Second Age of Middle Earth, thousands of years before the events of “The Hobbit” and “Lord of the Rings” films, the series begins during a time of relative peace, and will chart the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron, the forging of the Rings of Power and the One Ring, and more.
In the teaser, a character ominously intones, “The skies are strange,” as inhabitants across Middle Earth look up to the sky to see a meteor blasting by, and eventually crashing to the ground.
“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” premieres September 2.