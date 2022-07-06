Tolkien fans are getting their first real taste of the highly anticipated “Lord of the Rings” TV series.

On Wednesday, Prime Video unveiled a new teaser for “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”, featuring new footage and a better look at the world of Middle Earth.

A 15-second teaser was made available online, with a full 60-second teaser released exclusively for Prime Video subscribers for 48 hours. Another teaser is set to drop July 14.

Photo: Ben Rothstein/Prime Video

Set during the Second Age of Middle Earth, thousands of years before the events of “The Hobbit” and “Lord of the Rings” films, the series begins during a time of relative peace, and will chart the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron, the forging of the Rings of Power and the One Ring, and more.

In the teaser, a character ominously intones, “The skies are strange,” as inhabitants across Middle Earth look up to the sky to see a meteor blasting by, and eventually crashing to the ground.

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” premieres September 2.