Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Luke Hemsworth (a.k.a. the “award-winning Asgardian actor”), is reprising his role as the fake Thor in a new commercial for Old Spice.

The promotional clip, released ahead of the fourth “Thor” instalment, advertises the brand’s deodorant as a product that will make you “smell like a god.”

READ MORE: Luke Hemsworth Wants To Be The Next Wolverine: ‘I’ll Have To Grow Some Chest Hair’

In the mockumentary-style clip Hemsworth jokes about looking like Thor, who is played by his real-life younger brother Chris.

READ MORE: Family Photo Album: The Hemsworth Brothers

The ad references Luke’s appearance as fake Thor, the Asgardian actor portraying the God of Thunder, in “Thor: Ragnarok”.

Luke will return in cameo mode for “Thor: Love and Thunder”, which hits theatres July 8.