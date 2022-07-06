Luke Hemsworth (a.k.a. the “award-winning Asgardian actor”), is reprising his role as the fake Thor in a new commercial for Old Spice.
The promotional clip, released ahead of the fourth “Thor” instalment, advertises the brand’s deodorant as a product that will make you “smell like a god.”
In the mockumentary-style clip Hemsworth jokes about looking like Thor, who is played by his real-life younger brother Chris.
The ad references Luke’s appearance as fake Thor, the Asgardian actor portraying the God of Thunder, in “Thor: Ragnarok”.
Luke will return in cameo mode for “Thor: Love and Thunder”, which hits theatres July 8.