The original Wonder Woman, Lynda Carter, voiced her support for trans women amid their ongoing fight for equality.

“I cannot think of anything that helps women’s rights less than pinning the blame on trans women,” Carter, 70, tweeted on Tuesday.

“They face so much violence and scrutiny as is. Leave them alone and focus on the real war on women. It’s happening in the courts and legislatures around this country,” she continued.

READ MORE: Lynda Carter Defends Wonder Woman’s Status As A Queer Icon

I cannot think of anything that helps women’s rights less than pinning the blame on trans women. They face so much violence and scrutiny as is. Leave them alone and focus on the real war on women. It’s happening in the courts and legislatures around this country. — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) July 5, 2022

READ MORE: Bette Midler Responds After Facing Backlash Over Controversial Tweet About Women, Insists She Didn’t Intend To Be Transphobic

After speaking out against trans-exclusionary radical feminism, the actress received a ton of love and praise on Twitter from fans, including fellow actors and entertainment personalities.

Supporting Carter’s message, actor and trans activist Nicole Maines replied, “I continue to love you!!”

American writer, Bill Corbett, commented, “You’re the best, thank you.”

READ MORE: Macy Gray Clarifies Her ‘Grossly Misunderstood’ Statement On Gender Confirmation Surgery

Bonnie Burton, author and screenwriter, thanked the actress “for fighting the good fight,” adding, “You truly are a superhero.”

Carter’s “incredibly well spoken” message seemingly proved that she “will FOREVER be Wonder Woman,” actor and singer Brandon Hilton shared.