20th Century Studios just dropped the star-studded new trailer for “Amsterdam”.

The teaser follows friends Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington — two soldiers and a nurse — as they witness the murder of a “dead white man in a box,” as put by Chris Rock, before becoming suspects themselves.

Rock’s character adds in the clip, “[It’s] not even a casket. It doesn’t even have a top on it.”

As the container is wheeled away, he adds, “Who do you think’s going to get in trouble here?”

(L-R): Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, and John David Washington in 20th Century Studios’ “AMSTERDAM”. Photo courtesy of 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved.

(L-R): Rami Malek, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Margot Robbie in 20th Century Studios’ “AMSTERDAM”. Photo courtesy of 20th Century Studios. © 2022 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved.

The trio “uncover one of the most outrageous plots in American history,” a synopsis reveals.

“We formed a pact and we swore to protect each other… no matter what,” Bale’s character says in the trailer as Robbie reveals they headed to Amsterdam.

(L-R): Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, and John David Washington in 20th Century Studios’ “AMSTERDAM”. — Photo courtesy of 20th Century Studios.

The incredible cast also includes Alessandro Nivola, Andrea Riseborough, Anya Taylor-Joy, Matthias Schoenaerts, Michael Shannon, Mike Myers, Taylor Swift, Zoe Saldaña, Rami Malek, and Robert De Niro.

A press release calls the flick, “A fascinating and richly intricate tale that brilliantly weaves historical fact with fiction for a timely, cinematic experience.”

Credit: 20th Century Studios

“Amsterdam”, directed by David O. Russell, opens in theatres November 4.