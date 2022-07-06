The trailer for “Clerks III” is finally here.

Kevin Smith is back as Silent Bob in the flick, which is set to hit theatres for two nights only, on September 13 and 15.

After suffering a heart attack, just like Smith did in real life back in 2018, Randal (Jeff Anderson) announces he’s going to make a movie about his life working in the convenience store.

In 1993 we made my first film, Clerks.

In 2006 we made my 7th film Clerks II.

This fall, my friends & I proudly present my 14th film – CLERKS III!

And today, we have a trailer!

Come see it with me on CLERKS III: THE CONVENIENCE TOUR! Get tickets now at https://t.co/pJCYU13Koa pic.twitter.com/cQ4T4Kmh4A — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) July 6, 2022

“Everything in this script is something either me or someone I know said,” Randal says in the trailer, before Fred Armisen, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Ben Affleck make brief cameos.

Credit: Lionsgate Movies

The sequel is a follow-up to the original flick “Clerks”, which was released in 1994, and “Clerks II”, which dropped in 2006.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, it took years to find the financing for the film, which was written and directed by Smith and shot entirely on location in New Jersey.

Eda Kowan, Lionsgate’s executive vp acquisitions and co-productions, said in a statement: “’Clerks III’ is the definition of event cinema, especially if you are a Kevin Smith fan or a maven of independent cinema.

“This film rounds out the story that started a revolution in filmmaking. And to bring it to the fans on the big screen, there is no greater partner in the world of event cinema than Fathom Events.”