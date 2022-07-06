Hayden Panettiere has addressed the brawl that she and ex-boyfriend Brian Hickerson got into with a large group.

Panettiere and Hickerson got into a pull-apart scrap with patrons in March outside of the Sunset Marquis hotel in Hollywood. Panettiere, 32, played down the severity of the interaction but confessed, “It was not my best behaviour, it was not anyone’s best behaviour. But it was not as insane as it was made to look, and everyone is OK.”

Panettiere also opened up about her explosive relationship with ex-boyfriend Hickerson.

“I wanted to party, I wanted to do everything I wasn’t supposed to do,” she told PEOPLE. “Acting was my life, but I felt so bad about myself that I lost trust in myself. And that is very detrimental. The idea of not having a responsibility was very appealing at the time.”

Hickerson spent 13 days in jail in April 2021 after pleading no contest to two felony counts of injuring a spouse/cohabitant/girlfriend/child’s parent. Hickerson also received a five-year restraining order and attended 52 domestic violence classes.

Panettiere and Hickerson have reconnected as tentative friends.

“I am open to people who are willing to get help and make amends. He’s gone to treatment and done his time. And I’m trying to live in a place of forgiveness,” she said. “I think he has done his time and was willing to get help.

“I think about the things I have done in my life that people forgave me for. Making amends is a really important thing that you learn in treatment. And it gives you a lot of inner peace.”