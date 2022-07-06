Click to share this via email

Prince William and Kate Middleton were joined by a very special guest at a charity polo match on Wednesday.

The royals took their dog Orla along for the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup 2022 at Guards Polo Club outing, marking her first public appearance.

The pup watched on as her dad Prince William competed in the match.

Kate Middleton and Prince William. Photo by Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Kate Middleton with her dog Orla. Credit: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

According to People, William and Kate received Orla from Kate’s younger brother James after their first dog Lupo passed away in November 2020.

Kate Middleton and Prince William with their dog Orla. Photo by Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Royals fans might recognize Orla from the stunning photographs the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge revealed in May to celebrate Princess Charlotte’s seventh birthday.

The youngster cuddled the pup in the cute snaps.

William’s brother Prince Harry is also a polo lover and has been pictured taking part in multiple matches recently.

Meghan Markle was on hand to cheer her husband on last month, as she watched the game from the field’s sidelines at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club.