New faces are joining the cast of “Sort Of” for season 2 of the award-winning CBC Gem series and ET Canada has your exclusive first look at new images from the show.

Scott Thompson, Amanda Brugel, and Raymond Cham Jr. join the Canadian Screen Award- and Peabody Award-winning series co-created by and starring Bilal Baig. Season 1 favourites Gray Powell, Amanda Cordner, and Grace Lynn Kung are among the stars returning to the Toronto-filmed and -set show.

“Following the unbelievably loving response to our first season, we can’t wait to share the next chapter of Sabi’s journey, and evolution of all our characters, with our audiences,” Baig and co-creator Fab Filippo say in a statement.

Bilal Baig in 'Sort Of'

Starring Baig as Sabi, a Toronto millennial who balances being a sexy bartender, the youngest child of a Pakistani family and the nanny-turned-parent of a hipster family, the new season will find them exploring different types of love. In a world where nothing is simple, the unexpected return of their dad, Bessy’s release from rehab, and workplace drama mean Sabi’s entire world is in transition.

“Season 2 of ‘Sort Of’ is the season of love,” Baig says. “There is friend love and family love and loving your work and the love of a place and romantic love. So many loves. Sabi is in search of the kind of pure and simple love but love no matter what form is complicated.”

Amanda Cordner and Bilal Baig

The new characters in Sabi’s world include Gaia (Brugel), 7ven’s artsy mother with a penchant for stealing their thunder and friends, and Wolf (Cham Jr.), who comes on board as Deenzie’s (Becca Blackwell) offspring. “Kids In The Hall” and “Hannibal” star Thompson will play Bryce, a wealthy investor and potential business partner in season 2.

Eight 30-minute episodes of “Sort Of” will debut on CBC Gem and on HBO Max in the U.S. this fall.

Check out more new images from season 2 below.

Scott Thompson

Amanda Brugel

Raymond Cham Jr.

Supinder Wraich and Ellora Patnaik

Amanda Cordner and Bilal Baig

Amanda Cordner and Bilal Baig

Bilal Baig and Gray Powell