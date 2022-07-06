Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi’s critically acclaimed dramedy is heading for its second season.

FX premiered the trailer for the show’s sophomore season Wednesday. Stars Devery Jacobs, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Paulina Alexis and Lane Factor are back alongside new faces Megan Mullally and Marc Maron.

“She can’t envision living in that place without Daniel [who killed himself before the show began]. Elora is running from her grief and not knowing how to deal with the loss of her best friend and crush,” Jacobs said of her character Elora, per Deadline. “I don’t think that she’s had a chance to really feel and see the beauty of her community.

“She’s just focused on getting out. California is this distant, far away fantasy.”

Season 2 of “Reservation Dogs” premieres on August 3.