Before terrifying audiences in the Upside Down on “Stranger Things”, Jamie Campbell Bower was set to join a very different fantasy world.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actor talked about being cast in the cancelled “Game of Thrones” prequel spin-off.

“Everything happens for a reason,” Bower said. “I don’t think anything happens by chance. At the time of that spin-off not working out, of course it’s sad. Of course it is.”

Bower’s role in the spin-off was never revealed, he had been cast alongside stars Naomi Naomi Ackie, Denise Gough, Miranda Richardson and more.

A pilot for the series was shot in 2019, and it was meant to take place in the Age of Heroes in Westeros, but in the end, HBO decided not to go forward with the project, instead greenlighting another prequel series, “House of Dragons”, premiering August 21.

In fact, Bower’s history with “Game of Thrones” goes even further back, having appeared as Waymar Royce the opening scene shot for the show’s original unaired pilot.

Despite not getting to star in the “Thrones” spin-off, Bower always had “Stranger Things” on the horizon, he revealed.

“This was always there,” he said. “This was coming. I just didn’t know.”

Bower added, “I’ve done things or not done things [in this industry]. I was born and now I’m here doing this. Everything I’ve done in my life led to this particular moment talking to you right now on this camera. That’s really interesting to consider.”