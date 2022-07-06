Tragedy has hit “Outer Banks” after a young man who served as stand-in for star Chase Stokes lost his life in a deadly hit-and-run.

According to TMZ, 22-year-old Alexander “AJ” Jennings was struck by two vehicles while walking on a road during the early hours of Tuesday morning in Charleston, South Carolina. Both vehicles reportedly fled the scene, with Jennings dying from injuries he suffered in the crash.

“AJ was a beautiful, kind soul and a bright light every day on set,” Jennings’ agency, Kimmie Stewart Casting, said in a Facebook post. “He moved to Charleston from New York to work as our John B photo double/stand in this season. I cannot fathom the shock and tragedy of AJ’s sudden loss and our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”

Stokes took to social media to share a tribute, sharing a post via Instagram Story.

“Still trying to process why certain things happen, and why the world works in the ways that it does. My heart is shattered. Your life was just starting. We JUST talked about how pumped you were about your tunes, how far you’d come with that ole 6 string and your want to keep creating art. Always always making others hearts warm and being so damn selfless,” Stokes wrote.

“I wish I had more words to say right now, but the past day has been a struggle to say the least,” he added. “We all love you, you touched all of our lives and made us all better people, and for that- Thank You AJ. Fly high angel.”