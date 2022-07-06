Prepare for an expanded “Stranger Things” universe.

Following the release of the widely-viewed season four finale, the Duffer Brothers announced that they are working on a new, live-action spinoff series based on an original idea that they have come up with.

While no other details about the series were released, the news follows comments the two have made while speaking to press about the most recent season of the Netflix hit.

“I’ve read these rumors that there’s gonna be an Eleven spinoff, that there’s gonna be a Steve and Dustin spinoff or that it’s another number,” the Duffer Brothers said on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast (via Variety). “That’s not interesting to me because we’ve done all that. We’ve spent I don’t know how many hours exploring all of that. So it’s very different.”

They stressed it’s not just “very different” but “1000% different,” noting the connection between the two series is a focus on the “storytelling sensibility” and not any of the main characters.

In addition to the confirmation of the new “Stranger Things” series, the Duffer Brothers revealed they have launched the production company, Upside Down Pictures, which will be behind a new slate of projects coming to Netflix.

Some of the highlights include a live-action TV adaptation of the Japanese manga and anime series, “Death Note”, an original series from creators Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews (“Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance”) and a series adaptation of Stephen King and Peter Straub‘s The Talisman.

Beyond the screen, “Stranger Things” will expand to the stage with an all-new production set within the world and mythology of the original series. The play will be produced by Netflix, Sonia Friedman and Stephen Daldry, who will also direct.

“Matt and Ross are an exceptionally unique talent with a vision so crisp and clear. They are all about the details — it’s no accident that ‘Stranger Things’ has pierced the zeitgeist to become the epic pop culture phenomenon it is today,” Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos said. “We’re excited to continue telling new stories with them as they grow Upside Down Pictures and to welcome Hilary as creative partner.”

The fourth season of “Stranger Things”, meanwhile, is currently the top show on Netflix, with audiences watching more than 1 billion hours of the latest installment of the series in the first 28 days. It holds the record for the streaming platform’s biggest premiere weekend ever for an English-language series.

The Duffer Brothers’ nostalgia-filled saga will end with season 5, which currently doesn’t have a release date.

