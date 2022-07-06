Young Brody Ridder has an Avenger on his team.

“Avengers: Endgame” and “Ant-Man” star Paul Rudd has formed a friendship with Ridder, 12, from Colorado. Rudd wrote a letter to Ridder along with a signed “Ant-Man” helmet after learning that he was being bullied and classmates refused to sign his yearbook.

“It’s important to remember that even when life is tough that things get better,” Rudd wrote, according to News10. “There are so many people that love you and think you’re the coolest kid there is — me being one of them! I can’t wait to see all the amazing things you’re going to accomplish.”

Rudd and Ridder have also Facetimed.

“My poor son,” Cassandra, Ridder’s mother, wrote in May on Facebook. “Doesn’t seem like it’s getting any better. Two teachers and a total of two students wrote in his yearbook despite Brody asking all kinds of kids to sign it.”

Rudd is not the only celebrity to find a new friend in Ridder. The Broadway cast of Dear Evan Hansen also penned their names in Ridder’s yearbook. So did high school students from all around Westminster, Colorado.