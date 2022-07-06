Click to share this via email

Olivia Jade received a special surprise visitor during her latest YouTube vlog: her mom, Lori Loughlin.

In the midst of various activities — including shopping for groceries and whipping up meals — the “Full House” star pops up via FaceTime for a mother-daughter chat.

“Hey!” says Loughlin. “Hey, cutie!”

The influencer responds by calling Loughlin a “cutie pie,” causing the actress to chuckle before her daughter continues with a faux British accent, joking, “I want to eat her because she’s so cute!”

As E! News points out, Loughlin’s vlog cameo comes just weeks after making her first red carpet appearance since being released from prison after serving time for her role in the college admissions scandal.

Loughlin also recently returned to television, taking her first acting role since the scandal by reprising her “When Calls the Heart” role for the spin-off series “When Hope Calls”.