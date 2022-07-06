Nick Cannon has a message for his multiple children, and he’s delivering it in a freestyle rap he shared on social media.

On Tuesday, the “Masked Singer” host posted a video on Instagram directed at his offspring.

“I gotta say something to all of my kids, your daddy gonna love you whatever it is,” rapped the father of seven.

Cannon then proclaimed that “all of my children will always be friends, even if their mamas not in agreeance.”

He continued that message of togetherness by rapping, “Cannon’s a gang and we’re in allegiance. Cannon’s the name and they can achieve it.”

Later in the video, Cannon explained that with “all of my baby mamas” there’s “no drama, no politics.”

Cannon has fathered seven children with four different women: 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan, whom she shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey; Golden “Sagon,” 5, and Powerful Queen, 1, with Brittany Bell; 1-year-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, whose mother is Abby De La Rosa; and son Zen, who died in December at 5 months old, with Alyssa Scott.

Meanwhile, Cannon is preparing to become a father for the eighth time, with he and Bre Tiesi expecting their first child together.