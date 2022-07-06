Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer famously starred together in the classic 1965 musical “The Sound of Music”, and remained close friends for the five-plus decades that followed until Plummer’s death in February 2021 at age 91.

In a new interview for Vanity Fair, Andrews looked back on the long friendship they shared over the years.

“We became great friends, really until he passed away fairly recently,” Andrews said. “We saw each other a lot, we knew each other, he stayed a friend and it was very pleasant.”

READ MORE: Legendary Christopher Plummer Remembered By Iconic Co-Stars Julie Andrews & Helen Mirren

Andrews also credits Plummer for keeping the film — which was based on the Broadway musical — on track, admitting it could have become “quite saccharine if we’re not careful.”

According to Andrews, conversations were held prior to filming in order to address “how best to get rid of the really sugary parts of the film.”

Added Andrews: “It was really thanks to Chris Plummer who gave the film its glue. He was the firm, stern, father of children and the antagonist that I had to work with. Chris was such a wonderful actor.”

READ MORE: Canada Post To Honour Christopher Plummer With New Commemorative Stamp

The full interview can be seen in its entirety below: