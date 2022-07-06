Nick Cannon has been making headlines for his prodigious procreation, but he still has a way to go before he catches up to Elon Musk.

According to court documents obtained by Insider, the Tesla mogul fathered twins last November with Shivon Zilis, one of the top executives at Neuralink, one of his many companies.

Those documents indicated that in April 2022, Musk and Zilis filed a petition to legally change the twins’ names so they would “have their father’s last name and contain their mother’s last name as part of their middle name.”

According to Insider, the twins’ birth came just weeks before he and then-partner Grimes (whose real name in Claire Boucher) had their second child, born via surrogate in December.

In September 2021, Grimes and Musk announced they’d separated; they subsequently reconciled, but split again in March.

Zilis, a native of Markham, Ont., is described as “a rising star in Musk’s empire,” where she currently serves as director of operations and special projects for Neuralink.

DO YOU TRUST THIS COMPUTER?, Shivon Zilis director OpenAI, 2018. © Papercut Films/courtesy Everett Collection

As Insider points out, this brings the total of Musk’s known children to 10; in addition to his two with Zilis and two with Grimes, Musk has also fathered six children with Canadian author Justine Wilson: son Nevada (who died of sudden infant death syndrome at 10 weeks of age), twins Griffin and Xavier, and triplets Kai, Saxon and Damian.