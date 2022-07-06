Katie Holmes is doing triple duty with her latest film, serving as star, writer and director on the pandemic-themed rom-com “Alone Together”.

After making its official debut at the Tribeca Film Festival, a new trailer for the film — which marks Holmes’ second directorial effort — has just been released.

Set in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, NYC food critic June (Holmes) makes arrangements to escape the escalating situation in the city by booking a romantic rental on Airbnb.

Complications ensue when she arrives and discovers the place has been double-booked by recently single Charlie (Jim Sturgess), while her boyfriend abruptly changes plans, revealing he’s going to stay in the city and take care of his parents.

Deciding to make the best of things by remaining, June and Charlie began to develop an unexpected intimacy as the pandemic rages outside their door and they’re forced into lockdown together.

In addition to Holmes and Sturgess, “Alone Together” also stars “Girls” alums Becky Ann Baker and Zosia Mamet, along with Oscar winner Melissa Leo.

“Alone Together” premieres on July 22.