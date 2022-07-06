Jenna Jameson took to Instagram this week to share some good news with fans.

Back in January, the former adult film star revealed she had been diagnosed with Guillain-Barré Syndrome, a rare autoimmune disorder that affects nerves and muscles, and had left her unable to walk.

However, in a video she shared on Instagram Story on Tuesday, as reported by People, Jameson demonstrated that she was now able to walk without the use of a walker.

“I wanna show you guys that I’m walking, unaided. I mean, I’m not walking perfectly but at least I’m up on my feet,” she said in the video, in which she films her feet as she takes tentative steps.

“I’m feeling better. I’m able to walk pretty well. How cool is that?” she added in another clip. “Feeling a lot better.”