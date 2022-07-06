Bevin Prince, who played Bevin on “One Tree Hill”, is mourning the death of husband Will Friend, who died at age 33 after being struck by lightning.

As WECT News reports, Friend was killed on Sunday, July 3 when he and some friends were boating near his home in Wilmington, North Carolina when lightning stuck.

Emergency responders arrived on the scene and attempted to resuscitate him; he was pronounced dead in the ambulance.

According to the National Lightning Safety Council, Friend’s death is the third lightning-related fatality in the U.S. this year.

Prince addressed her husband’s death in a post on the Instagram site of Recess site, a sports and recreation business the couple had launched together.