It was a family affair for Tom Holland and his brother on the set of his new TV series, “The Crowded Room”. Tom, 26, and his brother, Harry Holland, 23, were spotted outside of Radio City Musical Hall Tuesday, where they were filming the Apple TV+ drama.

In the pics, Tom is seen sporting the much longer ‘do he’s been rocking for the show, coupled with a tan polo sweater and jeans. Harry meanwhile was there to assist, handing his older brother a bottle of water, while he sported an earpiece and sound pack in his back pocket.

Tom and Harry Holland film “The Crowded Room”. Credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty

This isn’t the first time the pair have been spotted on the New York City set of the upcoming TV series together. Harry has been seen by Tom’s side several times since the show began filming in March.

Based on writer Akiva Goldsman‘s own life and Daniel Keyes‘ biography The Minds of Billy Milligan, “The Crowded Room” stars Tom as Danny Sullivan, who was the first person to be acquitted of a crime on the basis of multiple-personality disorder aka dissociative identity disorder.

While Harry, also an actor, is not listed as part of the cast, it appears that he’s working on set in some capacity.

In addition to the “Spider-Man: No Way Home” star, the cast includes Amanda Seyfried, Emmy Rossum, Christopher Abbott, and Emma Laird.

