DC fans think Elliot Page should play the lead role in the upcoming “The Flash” movie amid the controversy surrounding Ezra Miller.

A woman recently came forward to talk about a viral clip of Miller appearing to choke them in Iceland back in April 2020, after the actor was accused of grooming a minor from the age of 12.

Before that, they were arrested twice in Hawaii within the space of three weeks after reportedly becoming aggressive in a bar before throwing a chair at a female during a get-together at a private residence.

Miller has been cast as Barry Allen alongside the likes of Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton in the eagerly anticipated “The Flash” film, which is expected to be released on June 23, 2023.

READ MORE: Ezra Miller Has Three Kids And Their Mom Living At His Vermont Farm Surrounded By Guns And Marijuana: REPORT

However, DC fans are now desperate for Page to take over the role.

Just want to take this moment to say Elliot Page would make a great Barry Allen, in case there's ever a need to, you know, cast a new Flash, for whatever reason. pic.twitter.com/61zGO2GKp1 — Lissete Lanuza Sáenz ✨ (@lizziethat) July 5, 2022

I feel like some people are just fancasting Elliot Page as The Flash because they like him and wanna get rid of Ezra Miller. But I genuinely think he could pull it off. pic.twitter.com/iVm13PCv60 — Amy 🏳️‍⚧️ (@comicsAmy) July 4, 2022

Elliot Page is a great actor. Cast him as Ezras replacement #TheFlash #ElliotPage #EzraMiller — Stephen (@_LoveOverFear) July 7, 2022

Elliot Page as the Flash would be so good, he's got the wit and he's a good actor, also what a blast to the trans community it would be — Saisieplums (@saisieplums) July 7, 2022

day one of begging @DCComics to replace ezra milker with elliot page in the flash. — 💥feeling the aster – real funny guy💥 (@ditzgrayson) July 7, 2022

Elliot Page would fucking rock as The Flash. — Laurie Crosswell (@lauriecrosswell) July 6, 2022

Sources recently told Deadline that even if no more allegations against Ezra surface, Warner Bros. are likely to not keep them on for any future DC films.

It’s unknown what the studio are going to do about the first film, but he’s likely to be replaced in the future, the publication stated.