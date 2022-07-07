DC fans think Elliot Page should play the lead role in the upcoming “The Flash” movie amid the controversy surrounding Ezra Miller.

A woman recently came forward to talk about a viral clip of Miller appearing to choke them in Iceland back in April 2020, after the actor was accused of grooming a minor from the age of 12.

Before that, they were arrested twice in Hawaii within the space of three weeks after reportedly becoming aggressive in a bar before throwing a chair at a female during a get-together at a private residence.

Miller has been cast as Barry Allen alongside the likes of Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton in the eagerly anticipated “The Flash” film, which is expected to be released on June 23, 2023.

However, DC fans are now desperate for Page to take over the role.

Sources recently told Deadline that even if no more allegations against Ezra surface, Warner Bros. are likely to not keep them on for any future DC films.

It’s unknown what the studio are going to do about the first film, but he’s likely to be replaced in the future, the publication stated.