Kris Jenner has grown to understand her kids having their own children despite not being married.

The momager admitted she was “old-fashioned” when it came to getting pregnant with Kourtney on her and Robert Kardashian’s honeymoon in 1978.

She told Martha Stewart on her iHeartRadio podcast, “I had Kourtney nine months, two weeks and two days later.

“I know that because all the Armenian ladies were probably counting…. I promise I got pregnant on my honeymoon. You know, those were the days…. I’m very old-fashioned.”

Stewart then questioned how it feels “when your girls are going out and getting pregnant with men who are not their husbands,” adding: “You’ve evolved, haven’t you?”

“I guess so,” Jenner replied. “I get more and more understanding. I get what this generation—and I have so many generations now in my family—I guess there’s such a big age difference.”

She went on, “I’ve been through so many things in my life that hindsight is very important.

“Because I learned so much along the way that I knew nothing about before. I think that I do. I embrace what is in front of me. I think that I am easy once I understand it.

“They could throw anything at me, and I’m here for them. They know that. There’s nothing that I would judge. Not at all. I mean, I just never would.”

Kourtney, who is now wife to Travis Barker, shares Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, with ex Scott Disick despite the pair never marrying. Rob Kardashian shares daughter Dream, 5, with ex Blac Chyna, and Khloe Kardashian has daughter True, 4, with ex Tristan Thompson.

Kylie Jenner is mom to daughter Stormi, 4, and her newborn son with boyfriend Travis Scott, while Kim Kardashian welcomed daughter North, 9, a year before tying the knot with Kanye West in 2014.

The former couple also share Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.