The longest-serving member of the panel on “The View” isn’t going anywhere soon.

After rumours began to circulate that Joy Behar would be retiring from the show, the 79-year-old co-host shut that down definitively.

READ MORE: ‘The View’ Reunion Special Reveals The ‘Honest Mistake’ That Nearly Led Barbara Walters To Fire Joy Behar

“Fake news,” Behar’s rep told the New York Post this week, revealing that, in fact, the host has signed another three-year deal with the network to remain on the show through 2025.

ABC confirmed to ET Canada that Behar isn’t going anywhere.

Behar had previously signed a three-year deal to stick with the show in 2019, with the rumours bubbling up as the end of the contract neared this year.

It had been reported that the co-host, the only original panellist remaining on the show, was being paid $7 million a year under the previous three-year deal.

Terms of the new deal are not known.

Currently, “The View” features four full-time co-hosts: Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, and Sara Haines, with guest Ana Navarro making weekly appearances.

READ MORE: Joy Behar Reflects On How ‘The View’ Changed During Trump’s Presidency: ‘It Became A Completely Different Show’

Behar had previously floated the idea of retiring from the show in 2022 when her contract was up, saying as much to author Ramin Setoodeh in his book Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of ‘The View’ in 2020.

“I have a three-year contract,” Behar said in the book. “But that doesn’t mean I can’t leave if I want to, because they can’t really do anything to me at this point. I don’t see myself staying for more [time]. That’s it! I could be wrong. If I’m as fabulous in [2022] as I am now, I’ll think about. But the chances of that happening… You know, time marches on. I’m not a kid.”