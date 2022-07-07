Drake and Jeff Bezos have been bonding over how far they’ve come in their careers.

The Canadian rapper shared two snaps on social media on Wednesday: one of him when he was younger standing in front of a door marked 1503, and another old-school photo of Bezos at an Amazon desk.

According to Complex, the doorway in Drake’s pic was his old 15 Fort York apartment in Toronto, where he and his friend Noah “40” Shebib recorded most of his 2009 mixtape So Far Gone.

Drake mentions 15 Fort York in his track “Know Yourself”.

The musician wrote that you have to “start somewhere.” He fangirled in the comments section after Bezos responded to the post.

The Amazon founder wrote, referencing Drake’s hit song, “Started from the bottom now we’re here.”

The rapper responded: