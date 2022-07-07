Click to share this via email

Doja Cat is taking her “Stranger Things” fandom to another level.

In a post on his TikTok, star Noah Schnapp shared that the “Say So” rapper contacted him on Instagram to ask him to set her up with his co-star Joseph Quinn.

“Noah can u tell Joseph to hmu,” Doja asked, before adding, “wait no. does he have a gf?”

Noah Schnapp shares DMs of Doja Cat asking him to set her up with #StrangerThings co-star Joseph Quinn. pic.twitter.com/vl22IK3SCW — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 7, 2022

“LMAOO slide into his dms,” Schnapp told her, but as she explained she didn’t know his Instagram or Twitter accounts.

Schnapp happily provided that info for her.

It wasn’t clear whether Doja had managed to get in touch with Quinn, who told Vulture earlier this year that he keeps his social media footprint light.

“I don’t have TikTok,” he said. “I have an Instagram account managed by a friend.”

Quinn, 29, is a British actor, who previously appeared in shows like “Howards End” and “Small Axe”, before landing the role of Eddie Munson in “Stranger Things 4”.

He quickly became a fan favourite in the new season, which premiered its final two episodes on July 1.