Kim Kardashian has spoken again about the backlash she received for losing 16 pounds to fit into that iconic Marilyn Monroe “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” dress for the 2022 Met Gala.

Kardashian discusses the criticism in an interview with Allure, telling the magazine: “If I was starving and doing it really unhealthy, I would say that, of course, that’s not a good message.

“But I had a nutritionist, I had a trainer. I have never drunk more water in my life.

“I don’t see the criticism for other people when they lost weight for roles — they are [considered] geniuses for their craft. There are so many things out there that are so not accurate and not true.”

Kim Kardashian. Photographer: Danielle Levitt

Kim Kardashian. Photographer: Danielle Levitt

Elsewhere in the chat, she talks about why she feels underestimated: “Being on a reality show and that’s not respected. Feeling like I need to work harder to show you guys that I’m not the person you think.

“I saw some stupid report today where it was like, ‘Kim’s rejected to come to the Jubilee by the Queen,’” she adds of a recent headline.

“I was in London with my boyfriend [Pete Davidson] who’s filming a movie and we’re only here two days. But [the headline] is, ‘Kim: Rejected!’ I think that’s also why I love doing the reality show — the chance to show people who I really am.”

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian Finally Responds To Backlash Over Marilyn Monroe Met Gala Dress Weight Loss

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian’s Trainer Clears Up ‘Misconceptions’ About 16-Pound Weight Loss For Met Gala

She also speaks about her imperfections: “I’m at peace with not being perfect, and I wasn’t like that before. I hate my hands — they’re wrinkly and gross. But I’ve lived life and I’ve changed so many diapers with these hands and I’ve snuggled my babies with these hands, so I’m okay with them.

“[Getting older] doesn’t mean that I won’t strive for perfection, but you get to a point where you’re like, ‘Okay, my health is more important than anything else.’”

Allure’s August issue is available on newsstands nationwide July 19.