He may be known for making violent films for adults but Quentin Tarantino has a soft spot for family fare.

In an interview with Empire, the “Pulp Fiction” director revealed that, thanks to his young son Leo, he’s been exposed to his fair share of kids entertainment.

READ MORE: Quentin Tarantino And Wife Daniella Pick Welcome Second Child Together

“[My son is] pretty young, so he’s only really seen one movie,” Tarantino said. “I thought I was hitting a ‘Minions’ cartoon, and I realize it’s ‘Despicable Me Part 2’. And he seemed to be interested in the opening credits, so I go, ‘Okay, I guess we’re watching “Despicable Me Part 2″.'”

The director continued, “He gets up and he walks behind the couch, but he’s still watching the TV. We watched it for 20 minutes until it was time for him to go to the park, and then the next day we watched another 15 minutes of it. And so, in the course of a week, in small bites, the first movie Leo ever watched was ‘Despicable Me Part 2’.”

But the Minions aren’t the only animated characters Tarantino has been encountering as a dad.

In the interview he called “Despicable Me 2” a “more consuming experience than, say, ‘Peppa Pig’.”

READ MORE: Quentin Tarantino In Talks To Direct ‘Justified’ Revival

But don’t take that as a knock on the children’s animated show.

“I actually do like ‘Peppa Pig’; I watch it a lot,” Tarantino clarified. “I’ll say it – ‘Peppa Pig’ is the greatest British import of this decade.”

Last week, Tarantino and wife Daniella Pick welcomed their second child, a baby girl.