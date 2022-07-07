Denise Richards is speaking out about joining OnlyFans after her 18-year-old daughter Sami Sheen.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, 51, joined the adult subscription service last month after Sami’s dad Charlie Sheen originally criticized her for creating an account.

“My daughter got a lot of backlash for opening the account,” Richards shared in an interview with KTLA.

“I had heard of OnlyFans but I wasn’t educated on what OnlyFans was and once I started to learn about it, I really think that the creators of the site really took the best of every platform of social media and put it into one site. You own your content. The other sites, they can sell your content,” she added, according to E! News.

Richards went on, “We all post pictures with ourselves with bathing suits on Instagram and some of the other sites that there’s no difference other than you actually own the content.”

Charlie Sheen eventually changed his tune about his daughter’s account, with his publicist Jeff Ballard saying in a statement to ET on behalf of the actor that Richards “illuminated a variety of salient points, that in my haste, I overlooked and dismissed.”

He added, “Now more than ever, it’s essential that Sami have a united parental front to rely upon, as she embarks on this new adventure. From this moment forward, she’ll have it abundantly.”