Johnny Depp is giving some big bucks to charity.

This week, the actor donated nearly $800,000 to children’s hospital charities through the sale of NFTs from his community Never Fear Truth.

Donations were split between Perth Children’s Hospital Foundation, the Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity, the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles, and Robert Downey Jr.’s foundation Footprint Coalition.

❣️ CHARITY UPDATE ❣️ Johnny Depp’s Never Fear Truth NFT sale was always intended to benefit charities and we are pleased to be able to confirm that nearly $800,000 in total donations have been contributed to the following organizations: — Never Fear Truth (@JohnnyDeppNFT) July 5, 2022

We are grateful and very thankful to the Never Fear Truth community for this tremendous accomplishment – making this project one of the most philanthropic NFT sales to date – and we are excited to build on this success and making an even greater impact going forward. — Never Fear Truth (@JohnnyDeppNFT) July 5, 2022

Depp’s Never Fear Truth community allows the actor to sell digitally verified artwork with his fans.

Perth Children’s Hospital Foundation confirmed that it had received a donation from Never Fear Truth, thanking the community.

Thank you so much @JohnnyDeppNFT for your generosity in helping support @PCHFWA and WA sick kids. These funds will make a significant impact in helping keep @PerthChildrens world-class for our children and families ❤#pchfwa https://t.co/ke8tvnTV9v — Perth Children's Hospital Foundation (@PCHFWA) July 7, 2022

Some have also taken the donation as a subtle dig at ex-wife Amber Heard, who had pledged to donate her $7-million divorce settlement to the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles, as well as the ACLU.

“The donation will be divided equally between the ACLU, with a particular focus to stop violence against women, and the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles, where I have worked as a volunteer for the past 10 years,” she said at the time. “Money played no role for me personally and never has, except to the extent that I could donate it to charity and, in doing so, hopefully help those less able to defend themselves.”

During the recent defamation trial involving Depp and Heard, the actress admitted that she hadn’t fulfilled the pledge to the ACLU, donating only $1.2 million of the promised $3.5 million. It is not known if she fulfilled the pledge to the Children’s Hospital.