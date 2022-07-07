Click to share this via email

The Balenciaga models supported each other before taking the catwalk at Paris Fashion Week.

Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman, and Dua Lipa walked the runway for the Balenciaga 51st Haute Couture Show Wednesday, but ahead of their debut they had some pre-show jitters.

In a video of the stars backstage, Kidman shared the pact the three of them made should one of them fall.

“Just one foot in front of the other and hope I don’t fall!” Lipa said of her expectations.

Hoping to reassure the pop star, the actress answered, “Yes, I’ll catch you if you do, I promise I will run and catch you.”

Kardashian added her support as she suggested, “I’ll fall, too.”

This drew laughter from the other two who said they would “make it a thing.”

The stars shared their fashion-forward looks for the week on Instagram.

Kidman showed off her sequined black and silver dress with the elegant draping scarf.

The “New Rules” singer shared her walk down the runway on Instagram; thankfully, she didn’t trip.

For the actual show, Lipa donned a bright yellow wrap dress with a floor-length train; Kidman wore an avant-garde, silver, one-armed gown and black gloves; and Kardashian rounded out the trio with a skin-tight black dress that showed off her curves.

After the show, the new friends headed to the afterparty where they enjoyed their well-earned dinner.