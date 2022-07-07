A new docuseries is shining a light on the seedy underbelly of the Victoria’s Secret brand.

On Thursday, Hulu debuted the trailer for “Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons”, which pulls the veil back on the iconic lingerie company.

Along with charting the company’s incredible success story, the series also exposes behind-the-scenes controversies, most notably former CEO Les Wexner’s relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

As is described in the trailer, Epstein was granted power of attorney over Wexner’s personal and professional finances, was reportedly involved with hiring for the company, and used his Victoria’s Secret ties to get access to young women.

Comprising three parts, the series will also look at the company’s other controversies, including criticism of its lack of diversity and representation for women.

The docuseries will feature interviews with former Victoria’s Secret angels, archival footage, and more.

“Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons” premieres July 14.