Danielle Panabaker’s family is growing.

The “Flash” actress just gave birth to a second baby. She shared the happy news to Instagram with a photo of herself.

She captioned the post, “Our family just got a little bigger. Baby is healthy + happy and we’re basking in all the love. ❤️”

In the photo, the mother of two holds up adorable, little, baby socks with a polar bear pattern on them.

Famous friends and fans congratulated her, with Brenda Song writing, “CONGRATS!!!! Miss you so much!❤️❤️❤️” and her “Flash” co-star Elizabeth Tulloch commenting, “Love you guys ❤️”.

The actress first shared news of her pregnancy in January with a post showing her baby bump.

Panabaker also shares a 2-year-old child with her husband Hayes Robbins.