Danielle Panabaker’s family is growing.
The “Flash” actress just gave birth to a second baby. She shared the happy news to Instagram with a photo of herself.
She captioned the post, “Our family just got a little bigger. Baby is healthy + happy and we’re basking in all the love. ❤️”
READ MORE: ‘The Flash’ Actress Danielle Panabaker Gives Birth To First Child
In the photo, the mother of two holds up adorable, little, baby socks with a polar bear pattern on them.
Famous friends and fans congratulated her, with Brenda Song writing, “CONGRATS!!!! Miss you so much!❤️❤️❤️” and her “Flash” co-star Elizabeth Tulloch commenting, “Love you guys ❤️”.
READ MORE: Elliot Page Should Replace Ezra Miller As ‘The Flash’ Amid Controversy, DC Fans Say
The actress first shared news of her pregnancy in January with a post showing her baby bump.
Panabaker also shares a 2-year-old child with her husband Hayes Robbins.