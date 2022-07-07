Shawn Mendes is using his is world tour to make a difference.

Last month, the Canadian singer kicked off the North American leg of his “Wonder: The World Tour” in Portland, and along the way he will be visiting select children’s hospitals around the U.S.

READ MORE: Shawn Mendes Voices A Singing Reptile In ‘Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile’ Musical Teaser-Trailer

Along with granting wishes to patients, Mendes will also give Wonder Grants to you changemakers working in children’s health and wellness.

Thank you for an incredible start of tour. Excited to have @disneyplus as a tour sponsor/work with them to grant wishes by visiting US children’s hospitals. @shawnfoundation & i will also be giving grants to youth changemakers in every NA market/donating $1 per ticket in support. pic.twitter.com/fcAt6AmFWx — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) July 7, 2022

On Thursday, Mendes also announced his partnership with Disney+ as sponsor for the North American leg of the tour, including his upcoming shows in Toronto and Montreal.

Mendes launched the Wonder Grants program through his foundation in 2020 with an aim to provide grants to young changemakers who are using their voices and actions to make a better world. $1 from every ticket sold on the North American tour will go toward the program.

READ MORE: Shawn Mendes Accidentally Twins With A Stranger On The Street

The full world tour will span 87 arena dates across North America and Europe. The tour’s European leg had originally been planned for early 2022 but was delayed to 2023 due to the pandemic.

Mendes released his latest album, Wonder, in December 2020, featuring the top 20 hits “Monster”, featuring Justin Bieber, and “Call My Friends”.