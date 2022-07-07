The new trailer for “Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul”, starring Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown, has just been released.

Hall takes on the role of Trinitie Childs, the proud first lady of a Southern Baptist megachurch, in the satirical comedy.

Childs and her husband Pastor Lee-Curtis Childs (played by Brown) “once served a congregation in the tens of thousands. But after a scandal forces their church to temporarily close, Trinitie and Lee-Curtis must reopen their church and rebuild their congregation to make the biggest comeback that commodified religion has ever seen,” a synopsis reveals.

Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown star as Trinitie and Lee-Curtis Childs in “HONK FOR JESUS. SAVE YOUR SOUL”. — Credit: Steve Swisher / © 2021 Pinky Promise LLC

The upcoming flick, that aired at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, was written and directed by Adamma Ebo.

Regina Hall stars as Trinitie Childs in “HONK FOR JESUS. SAVE YOUR SOUL”. Credit: Steve Swisher / © 2021 Pinky Promise LLC

Sterling K. Brown stars as Lee-Curtis Childs in “HONK FOR JESUS. SAVE YOUR SOUL”. Credit: Steve Swisher / © 2021 Pinky Promise LLC

Ebo previously told IndieWire of the film’s satirical tone: “It’s because we were raised Southern Baptist in Atlanta, Georgia. And we sort of got disillusioned with organized religion early on in our lives.

“I think we just questioned so much. And then there were incidents that were happening at our church and at other churches where we felt like the people in power weren’t being held accountable for being terrible human beings,” Ebo shared.

“We wanted to find a balance of questioning and critiquing this institution, and still celebrating it, because it’s so important to Black culture, but it could be doing better in a lot of ways.”

Universal Pictures Canada is set to release “Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul” in theatres September 2.