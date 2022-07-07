Macy Gray is changing her tune on transgender women.

Gray, 54, was on the receiving end of backlash after statements she made in an interview with Piers Morgan. The “I Try” singer argued, to “change your parts” does not “make you a woman.” In a followup interview with “TODAY” host Hoda Kotb, Gray offered a different perspective.

“I never meant to hurt anybody with what I said. I think it takes a lot of courage to be yourself and go out in the world and be honest about who you are,” Gray said. “So I think anyone in the LGBT community is a hero and sets an example for all of us with that. I said some things that didn’t go over well but my intention was never to hurt anybody. I felt bad that I did hurt some people.”

EXCLUSIVE: Macy Gray addresses her controversial comments about gender identity with @hodakotb: “This was a huge learning experience for me.” pic.twitter.com/CTRNOJtsI2 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) July 7, 2022

“Education is about conversation and us getting to a point where we understand each other…. I’ve learned a lot through this. I think that was one of the reasons that it might have happened. It was just a huge learning experience for me…. You are whoever you believe you are and no one can dictate that for you or take that away from you.”

Gray said that she learned a lot from the feedback to her comments.

“I’ve learned so much and being a woman is a vibe and it is something I’m very proud of. It’s very precious to me. I think that if you in your heart feel that’s what you are then that’s what you are. Regardless of what anybody says or thinks,” Gray said. “I’ve learned a lot, absolutely, and I’m glad I did.”

It was a stark contrast from Monday’s statement on Morgan’s show:

“I will say this and everybody’s gonna hate me but — as a woman — just because you go change your parts, it doesn’t make you a woman, sorry,” Gray previously said. “I know that for a fact.

“You want me to call you a ‘her,’ I will, because that’s what you want but that doesn’t make you a woman just because I call you a ‘her’ and just because you got surgery… You can call yourself whatever you want.”