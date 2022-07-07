Legendary actor James Caan has passed away.

The movie star, most famous for his roles in films like “The Godfather”, “Thief”, and “Misery”, died on the evening of July 6 at age 82.

READ MORE: James Caan Throws In His Nomination For Mt. Rapmore

News of Caan’s death was announced on his Twitter account, which said, “The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences.”

It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6. The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time. End of tweet — James Caan (@James_Caan) July 7, 2022

Born in 1940 in New York to Jewish immigrants from Germany, Caan came to acting at Hofstra University, which he attended alongside future director Francis Ford Coppola.

In the ’60s, he began appearing off and on Broadway, followed by numerous TV roles.

Caan’s first film role came with an uncredited part in Billy Wilder’s “Irma la Douce” in 1963. He later landed his first starring role in Howard Hawks’ 1965 auto-racing drama “Red Line 7000”, going on to star with John Wayne and Robert Mitchum in the director’s western “El Dorado”.

He earned praise playing a football player with brain damage in Coppola’s 1969 film “The Rain People”.

The actor earned an Emmy nomination for his performance in the 1971 TV movie “Brian’s Song”.

James Caan in “The Godfather” – Photo: Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

Caan’s big break came when Coppola cast him as Sonny Corleone in “The Godfather”, earning him an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

He went on to star in many movies in the ’70s, including “The Gambler”, “Freebie and the Bean”, “Funny Lady” with Barbra Streisand, and “Comes a Horseman”.

In 1981 Caan starred in Michael Mann’s debut film “Thief”, delivering one of his most acclaimed performances.

James Caan in “Thief” – Photo: United Artists/Kobal/Shutterstock

He appeared in many films over the coming decades, including “Misery”, “Honeymoon in Vegas”, “Bottle Rocket”, “Eraser”, “Dogville”, and the Christmas fave “Elf”.

Most recently, Caan had been set to star in Coppola’s long-in-the-works epic “Megalopolis”.

Caan was married five times over his life, and had five children, including actor Scott Caan.

READ MORE: James Caan Admits He’s ‘Frustrated’ By Lack Of ‘Real Character’ Roles At 81

On Twitter, remembrances of Caan poured in from fans and celebrities alike.

James Caan. Loved him very much. Always wanted to be like him. So happy I got to know him. Never ever stopped laughing when I was around that man. His movies were best of the best. We all will miss him terribly. Thinking of his family and sending my love. pic.twitter.com/a0q8rCP1Yl — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) July 7, 2022

I’m so sorry to hear about Jimmy. He was so talented. #JamesCaan pic.twitter.com/5CB1NKTYa9 — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) July 7, 2022

Team Mates and friends till the end. RIP Jimmy 💔#jamescaan pic.twitter.com/s7lfMzMlh3 — Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) July 7, 2022

James Caan swooping in during the flashback scene at the end of The Godfather Part II is one of the all-time great star reveals. You can practically hear the audience cheering. RIP to a real one. https://t.co/6sNDLyOwHX — James Urbaniak (@JamesUrbaniak) July 7, 2022

Rest In Peace James Caan. There are so many movies of his I love, The Godfather films of course being at the very top, but here are a few more I adore (Thief in particular was a Gunn family classic – I had the poster on my wall in high school). 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/mhrtGMzB0S — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 7, 2022

Ugh. I just saw him speak at the Godfather 50 with Francis and Talia and he was as spirited and fiery as ever. What a giant. pic.twitter.com/9GBMpf2IPF — Alex Winter (@Winter) July 7, 2022

RIP James Caan, who channeled tough-guy vulnerability like no other actor in his generation. I *loved* watching him explode and fall apart in movies. pic.twitter.com/ZGDqoSqotW — Sean Fennessey (@SeanFennessey) July 7, 2022

"You are making big profits from my work, my risk, my sweat. But that is okay, because I elected to make that deal. But now, the deal is over. I want my end, and I am out." "Why don't you join a labor union?" "I am WEARING it."#RIP James Caan, legends never die pic.twitter.com/3jWiOA9g9P — Will 🦥 Menaker (@willmenaker) July 7, 2022