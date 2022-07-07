Click to share this via email

Hugh Grant is the man behind that “Benny Hill” music prank.

“Yakety Sax” was played during a Sky News broadcast about U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s resignation on Thursday.

Benny Hill music blaring outside Parliament. Perfect. pic.twitter.com/6zn1MXPS7z — Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) July 7, 2022

The reporter was noticeably struggling to keep a straight face as he apologized for the noise in the background.

Grant started the whole thing off, asking activist Steve Bray to play the song outside U.K. Parliament in Westminster, London.

He posted:

Morning @snb19692 Glad you have your speakers back. Do you by any chance have the Benny Hill music to hand? — Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) July 7, 2022

Bray, who revealed last month that he’d had his amplifiers removed by police, responded:

Just for @HackedOffHugh as requested here today at the media circus… College Green. The Benny Hill theme tune. pic.twitter.com/Tazb57gT8e — Steve Bray Activist Against Brexit +Corrupt Tories (@snb19692) July 7, 2022

The moment has since gone viral, with social media users praising Grant online.

So Steve Bray was playing the Benny Hill theme behind news clips at the request of *Hugh Grant*. What a world. What a country. — Mark (@worgztheowl) July 7, 2022

I bow down to Hugh Grant. https://t.co/2MO5rfZes9 — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) July 7, 2022

Hugh Grant, a contender for greatest living Englishman! https://t.co/sKkuBe5zgi — John Chettleburgh 🇺🇦🇺🇦 🔶 3.5% #GTTO #FBPPR (@Johnc1508) July 7, 2022

The Benny Hill chase music could be heard even as Boris Johnson gave his resignation speech!!!! Bravo Steve Bray and Hugh Grant. #BorisJohnsonOut https://t.co/iXor8wRHQP — Tandigi🌻 (@tandigi) July 7, 2022

So Hugh Grant asked Steve Bray over Twitter if he had the Benny Hill theme tune and this is now how the news sounds… the country has gone mad/demob happy BUT I AM HERE FOR IT! https://t.co/MP3xAnDhaI — Sasha Morton 🇺🇦 (@MissSashaMorton) July 7, 2022

I didn’t have “Hugh Grant trolling the Tories with Benny Hill music outside the Houses of Parliament” on my bingo card today and that’s no bad thing.https://t.co/xx5wQSRT3b — Col B (@ColinBo48001482) July 7, 2022