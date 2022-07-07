Hugh Grant is the man behind that “Benny Hill” music prank.

“Yakety Sax” was played during a Sky News broadcast about U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s resignation on Thursday.

READ MORE: ‘Heartstopper’ Star Kit Connor Admits He Has A Big Crush On Hugh Grant

The reporter was noticeably struggling to keep a straight face as he apologized for the noise in the background.

READ MORE: Hugh Grant Addresses Those ‘Doctor Who’ Rumours

Grant started the whole thing off, asking activist Steve Bray to play the song outside U.K. Parliament in Westminster, London.

He posted:

Bray, who revealed last month that he’d had his amplifiers removed by police, responded:

The moment has since gone viral, with social media users praising Grant online.