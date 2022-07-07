Click to share this via email

Kevin Hart is back with more unfiltered chats.

Peacock launched the season 2 trailer of “Hart to Heart” on Thursday. The unscripted interview series features candid conversations between Hart and celebrities.

The all-star lineup for season 2 includes Pete Davidson, Jay-Z, Chris Rock, Mark Wahlberg, Tracee Ellis Ross, Mike Tyson, Saweetie, Tyler Perry, Kristen Stewart, Simu Liu, and Seth MacFarlane.

“After an incredible first season of ‘Hart to Heart’, I couldn’t wait to get back in the chair to have more raw and hilarious conversations with some of the best in the business,” Hart said in a press release.

“There is something special about sitting down with a glass of wine; it brings out honesty and hilarity in guests and delivers real conversations that you won’t get anywhere else.”

Season 2 of “Hart to Heart” premieres July 14.