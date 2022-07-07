Debbie Gibson is going back to the beginning.

On Thursday, the pop star veteran announced that she will be celebrating the 35th anniversary of her debut album Out of the Blue with a pair of concerts in New York.

READ MORE: Debbie Gibson Celebrates ‘Magical’ 51st Birthday With Stunning Bikini Pic

Gibson said the shows, which will take place at the club 54below on August 18 and 21, will feature her performing the entire album “top to bottom just me and the piano, stories about the beginning of my career, and interacting with all of you in a super-intimate setting!”

In her live announcement video on Instagram , Gibson said the acoustic performance will include stories about being a teenager, trying to get a record deal, recording her first album, and more.

She will also try to perform tracks that didn’t end up making the album.

“I’ve been digging demos out of the garage,” she said.

READ MORE: Debbie Gibson Is Back With Brand New Single ‘One Step Closer’

Released in 1987 when Gibson was just about to turn 17 years old, Out of the Blue featured five Hot 100 Top 5 singles, including the No. 1 hit “Foolish Beat”, as well as the hits “Only in My Dreams”, “Shake Your Love”, and “Out of the Blue”.

The album has sold more than five million copies worldwide, and peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

Her followup album, 1989’s Electric Youth, went to No. 1 on the Billboard 200, spawning the No. 1 hit single “Lost in Your Eyes”.