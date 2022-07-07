Everything has an expiry date, Martha Stewart.

Stewart recently caught up with Chelsea Handler for the latter’s “Dear Chelsea” podcast. During the conversation, Stewart dished on some crushes she has on married men.

“I had two mad crushes in the last month, which is really good for me,” Stewart said. “But it turns out, you know, one of them is married to the mother of some friends of mine and I just — he’s so attractive.”

Handler said it can be tempting to think those relationships have an expiry date. Stewart couldn’t help but think that life has an expiry date.

“Well, it’s very difficult because I think there are certain ages we go through where it’s very tempting because you wanna believe that, ‘Oh, maybe this relationship that they’re in is temporary,’” Handler said.

“Or maybe they’ll die. I always think, Oh gosh, couldn’t that person just die,” Stewart teased. “Not — not painfully. Just die… but it hasn’t worked out.”