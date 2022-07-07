Armie Hammer is setting the record straight.

After a tweet went viral online suggesting the actor was working at Morritt’s Resort in Grand Cayman as concierge, his attorney, Andrew Brettler, confirmed to Variety that it was untrue.

In a since-deleted tweet, verified Twitter user @muna_mire wrote, “My friend’s parents went on vacation in the Cayman Islands and armie hammer was their concierge i’m still not over it.” They shared a photo of a flyer with Hammer’s photo and the words, “I am your personal concierge.”

While the actor regularly visited the Cayman Islands growing up and is currently a guest at the hotel, he is not working for the company.

An employee for the hotel confirmed to the outlet that it was a prank they pulled. Hammer golfs with some of the staffers who he befriended regularly and they thought it would be a fun joke to send the flyer to a few rooms.

He said he has never had this degree of attention before and he could “only dream of this sort of publicity.”

Hammer has been taking a break from the spotlight after allegations in early 2021 of sexual assault from multiple women surfaced, including claims of cannibalistic fetishes. He has denied the accusations.

He was last seen in Disney’s “Death on the Nile” which released in February.