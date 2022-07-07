Sam Heughan is celebrating with the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland Class of 2022.

Heughan was presented with a honorary degree from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland on Thursday. Heughan is an alumni of the school having previously received a BA Acting degree.

“You have had many wonderful new, first experiences here, and will have many to come,” Heughan said, according to Yahoo! “This place has given you the greatest start and I’m incredibly excited for you.

“It is here, where my first dream became a reality. It’s here, where I have been shooting a major US TV show, and have been able to rely on the experience and lessons I learnt in this building.”

Heughan, alongside fellow honorary recipients Ncuti Gatwa and Errollyn Wallen, joined in an impromptu singalong with the graduates.

“I never would have imagined back then, walking down Great Western Road on my way to movement class (where we were working on being a tree) or daydreamed that it was possible to make my own work,” he continued. “I never imagined I’d write my first book or have a whisky business or set up a scholarship for fellow students.

“I’m willing you on, I want you all to succeed and I know you will. Dream big and don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. I cannot wait to see what you all achieve.”